Azerbaijani forces violated ceasefire regime about 150 times in Artsakh line of contact during past week

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. During the period from January 14 to 20 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime about 150 times by firing more than 1800 shots at the Armenian positions in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, the Artsakh defense ministry told Armenpress.

The Defense Army forces control the situation in the frontline and continue confidently fulfilling their military tasks.