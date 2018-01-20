Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 January

Henrikh Mkhitaryan to undergo medical examination in London during weekend – British media


YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Football Team captain and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s possible transfer is still under media spotlight, reports Armenpress.

According to The Independent, Mkhitaryan will undergo medical examination this weekend in London, in Arsenal, and Chile national team football player Alexis Sanchez in Manchester United.

The Armenian football superstar transferred to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration