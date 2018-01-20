Henrikh Mkhitaryan to undergo medical examination in London during weekend – British media

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Football Team captain and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s possible transfer is still under media spotlight, reports Armenpress.

According to The Independent, Mkhitaryan will undergo medical examination this weekend in London, in Arsenal, and Chile national team football player Alexis Sanchez in Manchester United.

The Armenian football superstar transferred to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund in 2016.