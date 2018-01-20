German daily touches upon Israeli Aeronautics defense company’s Azerbaijani scandal

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The German media has widely covered Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s India visit during which the delegation led by him included more than 100 companies, including the representatives of Aeronautics company – one of the largest military-industrial companies of Israel engaged in production of UAVs.

The German Tageszeitung daily writes that among the clients of the Aeronautics is the German defense ministry which uses the Heron 1 medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicles on a lease basis. Azerbaijan is the biggest buyer of the company with which deals worth 20 million USD were signed last year.

At the same time the German daily also touched upon the details of the investigation launched against this company in August 2017, stating that the high-ranking officials of the company are suspected in conducting a test flight in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh in summer 2017. Based on this the Israeli defense ministry imposed an “export ban” on the company which mainly relates to the Orbitier K1 unmanned aerial vehicles. These vehicles, as stated in the company’s website, can carry 1-2 explosives to “our key foreign client”. The German daily writes that as it became known recently that client is Azerbaijan from the territory of which the test flight to Nagorno Karabakh has been carried out.