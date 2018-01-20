Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 January

Armenia’s Slavik Hayrapetyan captures 15th place at European Figure Skating Championships


YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Figure skater Slavik Hayrapetyan from Armenia’s National Figure Skating Team is the 15th in the European Figure Skating Championships, reports Armenpress.

He gained a total of 196.63 points and took the 15th place.

Javier Fernandez of Spain became the Europe Champion, with a total of 295.55 points.




