Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 January

British periodical informs about completion of the deal of Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s transfer to “Arsenal”


YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The transfer of midfielder of Armenia national football team Henrikh Mkhitaryan is almost done, ARMENPRESS reports British Daily Mail informs.

It says Mkhitaryan has already said goodbye to the footballers of “Manchester United”. The periodical notes that Mkhitaryan was unable to restrain tears when saying goodbye to his peers.




