Six small HPPs to be put into operation in Artsakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. In Artsakh’s energy sector 6 small hydroelectric power plants (HPP) with overall capacity of 28.5 MW are envisaged to be put into operation in 2018.

Head of Energy Department of the Ministry of Economy and Industrial Infrastructures of Artsakh Hayk Avetisyan told Artsakhpress. He added that at the moment the construction of another 5 small HPPs with overall capacity of 20 MW is underway in the regions of Martakert, Shahumyan and Kashatagh.

In his words, 16 HPPs are operating in Artsakh currently.