Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-01-18

YEREVAN, 19 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 January, USD exchange rate is down by 0.73 drams to 481.96 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 2.34 drams to 591.90 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.01 drams to 8.52 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 2.46 drams to 670.60 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 84.81 drams to 20642.93 drams. Silver price is down by 2.26 drams to 264.82 drams. Platinum price is down by 8.02 drams to 15541.86 drams.




