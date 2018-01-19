Asian Stocks - 19-01-18

TOKYO, 19 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 19 January:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.19% to 23808.06 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.69% to 1889.74 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.38% to 3487.86 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.41% to 32254.89 points.