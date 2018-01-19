Speaker Babloyan sends condolence letters to chairmen of Legislative Chamber and Senate of Uzbekistan’s parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan sent letters of condolences to Speaker of the Legislative Chamber (lower house) Nuriddinjon Ismailov and President of the Senate (upper house) Nigmatilla Yuldashev of the parliament of Uzbekistan, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The letters run as follows:

“With deep sorrow we learnt about the fire broken in the passenger bus in Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region that claimed the lives of Uzbek citizens.

On behalf of the Armenian Parliament and personally myself, I extend my deepest condolences to you and the good people of Uzbekistan.

We wish endurance and patience to the relatives and families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured”.