Political scientist doesn’t expect progress in negotiation process on NK conflict

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan doesn’t expect progress in the negotiation process over the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement in the near future, reports Armenpress.

In a meeting with reporters the political scientist said the Co-Chairs are more engaged in the management of the conflict, rather than its settlement. “Their actions more aim at excluding violence and escalations in the border. They succeed in this over the past years”, the political scientist said.

According to him, the Artsakh conflict is not in the stage where it is possible to expect any change.

By the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers was held in the Polish city of Krakow on January 18.