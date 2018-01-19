Lavrov, Guterres highlight peaceful solution of Syrian, North Korean crises

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a New York meeting that the peaceful solution for the crises in Syria and North Korea don’t have an alternative, TASS reported.

The sides reaffirmed they commitment to seek diplomatic ways to solve the issues, the Russian ministry said.

Lavrov and Guterres also reaffirmed commitment to the implementation of the joint comprehensive program over the Iran nuclear deal.