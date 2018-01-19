Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 January

Lavrov, Guterres highlight peaceful solution of Syrian, North Korean crises


YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian FM Sergey Lavrov and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a New York meeting that the peaceful solution for the crises in Syria and North Korea don’t have an alternative, TASS reported.

The sides reaffirmed they commitment to seek diplomatic ways to solve the issues, the Russian ministry said.

Lavrov and Guterres also reaffirmed commitment to the implementation of the joint comprehensive program over the Iran nuclear deal.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration