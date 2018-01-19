Armenia expects continuation of Romania’s balanced position on NK conflict

YEREVAN, JANUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Romania Sergey Minasyan on January 18 presented his credentials to Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Romanian President congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him a productive diplomatic mission. The President expressed hope that Ambassador Minasyan with his activity will contribute to deepening the bilateral ties and further strengthening the relations between the two friendly peoples.

The Armenian Ambassador thanked for the warm wishes and stated that he will make the maximum efforts to give new impetus to the bilateral relations and further strengthen the friendship of the two peoples.

The Ambassador said over the past years the two countries recorded significant achievements in political, cultural and educational spheres. The sides agreed that in this context it is necessary to further deepen the economic relations which still are not at the desirable level.

During the meeting Ambassador Minasyan touched upon the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed on November 24, 2017 in Brussels, adding that it creates a favorable political environment for further development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

As for the upcoming Francophonie summit in Yerevan on October 11-12, 2018, the Ambassador stated that the Romanian President’s participation will give new impetus to deepening the Armenain-Romanian cooperation at multilateral and bilateral formats, especially taking into account Romania’s important role as a Francophonie regional center.

Sergey Minasyan also highlighted the importance of settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict through negotiations within the mediation mission of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, stating that over the recent period Romania’s position on the NK conflict has been balanced, and the Armenian side expects this position to remain so.

The Ambassador said Armenia and Romania can effectively cooperate also within the framework of the European structures, especially in the spheres of emergency situations, crisis management, research and education.

He thanked President Klaus Iohannis for Romania’s policy on protecting the rights of ethnic and religious minorities, stating that Romania became a second homeland for Armenians who resettled there centuries ago, as well as in 1915 after the Genocide. Romania was the first country that offered asylum at state level to the Genocide survivors.