Armenia’s ruling party has not discussed PM’s candidacies yet

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The issue of the candidate of the Prime Minister of Armenia was not discussed at the Executive Body meeting of the Republican Party of Armenia, RPA spokesperson, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the meeting. “We discuss any question on time. We will discuss the issue of the Premier until April or at the beginning of April, since our legislation requires so”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov saying.

He detailed that until April the parliament of Armenia must elect the President, the 5 members of the Supreme Court Council, and must make serious amendments in the Judicial Code. “We have to do a huge legislative work to be able to smoothly transform to parliamentary system of governance, and in the first half of April we will elect the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia’, Sharmazanov concluded.