Minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources submits application for resignation


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan has submitted an application for resignation, the minister’s spokesperson Vasak Tarposhyan told Armenpress.

“Yes, the minister submitted an application for resignation. He continues working, and today also he had a meeting”, the spokesperson said.




