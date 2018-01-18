Newly appointed Ambassador of Nigeria presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Armenia Ibrahim Hamzat (residence in Tehran) presented his credentials to Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on January 18, the Presidential office told Armenpress.

The President congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and expressed hope that during his tenure Armenia and Nigeria, in addition to the cooperation within the frames of the international structures, will develop the bilateral relations in the fields of mutual interest.

The officials agreed that in the contemporary world the geographical distance is no longer an obstacle for the development of mutual partnership.

President Sargsyan attached importance to the creation of the necessary legal framework between the two countries, as well as holding consultations between the two foreign ministries.

In his turn the Ambassador said Nigeria is interested in deepening the ties with Armenia especially in the economic field and informed that his country currently takes active steps to diversify the economy. The Ambassador stated that there is especially an interest towards development of mutual partnership in mining industry where Armenia has a great experience, as well as in the fields of agriculture, healthcare and education. Ibrahim Hamzat assured that he will make all efforts to conduct his mission at best by contributing to strengthening the bilateral relations.