Armenian Parliament Speaker sends condolence letter to Iranian counterpart

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Ara Babloyan sent a letter of condolences to President of the Parliament of Iran Ali Ardeshir Larijani, the Parliament told Armenpress.

“With deep sorrow we learnt about the deaths of the crew of the Iranian tanker that crashed and sank in the East China Sea.

On behalf of the Parliament of Armenia and personally myself, we extend our deepest condolences and support to you, the families and relatives of the victims, the good people of Iran wishing endurance and patience.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of our respect”, reads the Speaker’s letter.