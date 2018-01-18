Radical changes to be made in higher education system – minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The government approved the bill on making changes in the law on ‘Higher Education’, reports Armenpress.

Minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan said this is a result of work of these years. “Radical changes must take place in our higher education system after the adoption of this law”, the minister told reporters after the government session.

He said by this step, one of the 5 conditions of full integration to the European Higher Education Area is being implemented.

“The student, in fact, receives mobility, he/she must be able to plan his/her study process”, the minister said, adding that this law creates an open platform and is very flexible.

He informed that there are three years for clarifying the structures of the universities and organizing the study process by these new basis.