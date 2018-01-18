We’ve facts when bids are won by suspicious structures – PM tasks introduction of pre- qualification for road construction sector

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, PM Karen Karapetyan issued a task regarding introducing an institution of pre-qualification in the sector of road construction and reconstruction.

He mentioned that under the current procedures, the procurement in the sector is carried out without pre-qualification, which results in certain problems in the designing, technical supervision and construction works.

“The pre-qualification institute is widely used in international experience for procurements to minimize such risks”, he said.

The PM tasked the minister of transportation, communication and IT, and the chairman of the state committee of urban development, to present proposals on introducing the institution.

“The finance ministry is mostly against this approach, saying that we will possibly pass cheap solutions. But without pre-qualification we have facts when suspicious structures win bids, structures lacking relevant skills”, the PM said.