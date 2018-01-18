Donald Trump announces winners of his “Fake News Awards”
YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump announced the winners of his “Fake News Awards”, TASS reports.
Trump included the reports of The New York Times, The Washington Post, ABC, CNN, Time and Newsweek in the ranking.
The last 11th place of the ranking Trump included the scandal over his alleged links with Russia. “The potential collusion with Russia is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people”, Trump said.
