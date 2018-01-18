Secretary Tillerson outlines US main goals to be achieved in Syria

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson mentioned the five main goals of the US to be achieved in Syria, Interfax reports.

In his remarks at California’s Stanford University, the Secretary of State introduced the 5 goals the US wants to achieve in Syria which are the followings: complete defeat of Daesh in Syria, conflict settlement within the frames of the Geneva process under the auspices of UN, reducing Iran’s influence, creating conditions for a refugee voluntary return and liberating the country from weapons of mass destruction.

“The Trump administration carries out new strategy for achieving these goals. It aims at significantly expanding the diplomatic actions on the ongoing military successes”, Tillerson said.

Secretary Tillerson said the US will maintain the military presence in Syria. “It’s in the national interests of the US to maintain the military and diplomatic presence in Syria so that it can help ending the conflict in the country”, he said.