Turkey convenes national security council, vows to tackle creation of border forces in Syria by US


YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Council of Turkey convened a session on January 17 to discuss the border security forces, which the US said it will establish from Kurdish forces in northern Syria, Anadolu reports.

In a statement following the session, the Council said Turkey will not allow the creation of a special zone along its borders, which will be “under the control of terrorists”. Ankara announced that it will take any means necessary to obstacle the creation of the “terrorist army”.

The US led global coalition against ISIS intends to create border security forces in Syria by cooperating with the Syrian Democratic Forces.

 




