Ruling party doesn’t rule out discussing former PM Armen Sargsyan’s candidacy for president

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia will commence discussions over a presidential candidate in coming days, parliamentary faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters.

“It’s not like there is one candidate and we should discuss around this one person. Possibly we will elect one candidate from several candidates, we’ll see from the results of the discussions”, he said.

Commenting on media rumors that the ruling party is planning to nominate former PM Armen Sargsyan to the post, Baghdasaryan didn’t rule out that his candidacy can be discussed.

He added that they must present a candidate who will be publically known, and acceptable by all political powers.