Arrested ethnic Armenian in Istanbul is Turkish citizen – FM spox

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The 24 year old person who is accused in distributing child pornography in Istanbul, who was falsely presented by Turkish media to be an Armenian citizen, is actually a citizen of Turkey, Armenian foreign ministry spokesman Tigran Balayan told ARMENPRESS.

“The [ethnic] Armenian who is arrested in Turkey for child pornography charges is not a citizen of Armenia, but a citizen of Turkey”. He said.

Earlier Turkish media falsely reported that law enforcement agencies have arrested a 24 year old Armenian citizen in Istanbul suspected in distributing child pornography.