'United we stand strong': Bulgarian Ambassador to Armenia introduces EU Council presidency priorities

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. 'United we stand strong': by this slogan Bulgaria assumes the presidency of the Council of the European Union, Bulgarian Ambassador to Armenia Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva said during a press conference in Yerevan, reports Armenpress.

“It’s a great honor for us to assume the presidency. We will do everything to do our job at best. We have chosen this slogan by taking into account not only the historical experience, but also the status in the European program. The experience shows that Europe overcomes when it is united. Our main message is that we will do everything to strengthen the EU’s unity”, the Ambassador said.

Talking about priorities, the Ambassador highlighted the stability, security, unity, as well as reaching the goals by mutual consent. She considered a priority having a digitized competitive economy and the work on this path. “There is no doubt that our future will be digital. We plan to strengthen the development of the whole digital market”, she said. The Bulgarian Ambassador stated that they also consider the youth employment, their involvement in different programs a priority issue.

Maria Pavlova Tzotzorkova-Kaymaktchieva said they plan to continue the Eastern Partnership’s dimensions, strengthen the democratic institutions and implement different programs. She noted that Armenia will be included in these programs and will be an active participant.

As a chairing country Bulgaria will pay a special focus on security issues. The Ambassador informed that they will make efforts to strengthen security in the EU, as well as for the effective migration programs.

“Having a Bulgarian Embassy in Armenia enables to present our country’s presidency priorities here. We, together with the team of the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, will closely coordinate all works deriving from the Armenia-EU agreement. It’s very welcoming that interesting discussions are being held in Armenia over this new agreement, as well as its expectations”, the Ambassador said.