Regardless of position Serzh Sargsyan will remain the most influential political figure, says political analyst

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. Regardless of who will be the prime minister of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan will remain Armenia’s most influential political figure in the near future, political analyst Karen Kocharyan told reporters on January 17, reports Armenpress.

He said he doesn’t understand the talks in media over the possible candidates for the president and prime minister.

“I cannot understand this since both the opposition, the leadership, the analysts and political scientists constantly stated that it is the internal issue of the Republican Party, and no other forces, except the RPA, can affect these processes”, the political analyst said.

According to him regardless of who will be the next prime minister, Serzh Sargsyan will remain Armenia’s most influential political figure in the near future. “The main political processes will begin after April 9 since during this time the new political cycle will launch. In this case each part of the opposition has a task to fix its leadership in the political field”, Kocharyan said.

President Serzh Sargsyan’s powers will be suspended on April 9, 2018. After this the government will resign. Thereafter, the parliament will elect a prime minister who will form a new government.