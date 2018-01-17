Parliament unanimously adopts opposition bill on gambling

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament adopted the bill under which mechanisms will be introduced to check IDs of casino patrons upon entry.

The bill was presented by the opposition Yelk faction. It was unanimously passed with 94 MPs voting in favor.

Under the current law, people below the age of 21 aren’t allowed to enter casinos and gamble, but there is no procedure for the casinos to supervise the area or be held accountable for. A specific procedure is planned under the bill : people willing to enter casinos will be required to produce a passport. The bill will also ban the entry of people who are acknowledged to have limited working capacity, thus preventing serious consequences for the latter’s family. The finance ministry will deal with a database on this matter.