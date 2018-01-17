Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 January

1000+ flights cancelled in Houston, Texas due to bad weather


YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. More than 1000 flights have been cancelled in the two airports of Houston, Texas, USA due to bad weather conditions, the airports said on their official websites.

The cancellations and delays happened in the George Bush Houston Intercontinental airport and the William Hob airport.

Earlier media reported about the Inga Storm, which has reached Texas.

The storm is currently moving towards east.




