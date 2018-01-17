Mkhitaryan prefers Borussia Dortmund over Arsenal – British media

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. According to Britain’s The Independent, Manchester United has reached an agreement with Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez, however Mkhitaryan’s possible transfer to Arsenal is still unclear. According to the newspaper, the Armenian midfielder doesn’t want to join the team, rather intends to return to Borussia Dortmund.

But according to The Mirror, Sanchez will be substituted with Mkhitaryan during the week.