UN Secretary General to attend Winter Olympics opening


YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres will attend the opening of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“I hope that the Olympic spirit of peoples’ friendship will spread in the entire region and beyond”, he told a press conference on January 16 in the UN HQ.




