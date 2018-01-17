US deeply concerned over Turkey’s violations of fundamental human rights

YEREVAN, JANUARY 17, ARMENPRESS. The US is deeply concerned over the cases of restrictions of fundamental human freedoms in Turkey, State Department spokesman Heather Nauert told a press briefing.

Commenting on the new Freedom House report, which included Turkey among not free countries, Nauert said: “We’ve been talking for a long time that we are deeply concerned over the developments in Turkey. We are concerned over the actions which the Turkish authorities are taking, restricting the freedom of speech”.

She stressed that the Turkish government is targeting people whose views differ from theirs.

“We are closely following this issue”, she said.