Armenian President sends condolence letter to Iranian President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence letter to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani on the occasion of the burning and sinking of Iranian oil tanker “Sanchi” in the East China Sea, as a result of which dozens of the crew died.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service, President Sargsyan expressed deep sorrow to President Rouhani and the friendly people of Iran, and wished patience, strength and steadfastness to the relatives of the victims to overcome that tragedy.