Nadia Murad and Yazda welcome recognition of Yazidi Genocide by Armenian parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Yazda organization and victim of the acts of the “Islamic State” terrorist organization and UNODC Goodwill Ambassador for dignity of Survivors of Human Trafficking Nadia Murad have welcomed the adoption of the resolution recognizing the genocide of the Yazidi people by the National Assembly of Armenia.

“The recognition of the Yazidi Genocide by the Armenian parliament today is a historic moment for the entire Yazidi community worldwide and for victims of this genocide. We welcome this important step especially as it comes from a country which, in recent history, has suffered greatly from genocide”, reads the statement posted in the official website of the Yazda organization.

“I am touched by today’s decision and I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Armenia and their representatives in Parliament . Acknowledgment of the Genocide means a lot to me and all the victims of genocide.” ARMENPRESS reports Nadia Murad said.

“The Yazidi genocide is the latest capital crime of our century, the world should recognize this crime and accept the fact it happened, not only recognize it, but take the steps to stop it and adopt mechanisms to ensure it will not be repeated in the future” said Murad Ismael, Yazda Executive Director.

Yazda and Nadia Murad expressed their gratitude to the Standing Committee on Foreign Relation, to MP Rustam Makhmudyan (a Yazidi ), leader of the RPA fraction Vahram Baghdasaryan, ,leader of the ARF fraction Armen Rustamyan and the Tsarukyan and Yelk fractions.

The parliament of Armenia recognized on January 16 the actions of the “Islamic State” against the Yazidi people in 2014 in the territory of Iraq as genocide. 91 MPs voted in favor of the resolution, 1 MP abstained.