Mkhitaryan’s transfer in the focus of mass media – Raiola makes new announcement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The transfer of the captain of Armenia National Football Team and midfielder of “Manchester United” Henrikh Mkhitaryan continues to remain in the focus of mass media and sport lovers.

ARMENPRESS reports many Twitter users already speak openly that Mkhitaryan’s transfer is already conducted. He will play at “Arsenal” while Alexis Sanchez will be transferred to “Manchester United”.

BBC writes Mkhitaryan refuses to meet with Jose Mourinho and prepares to leave for London.

But Mkhitaryan’s agent Mino Rayola, speaking about the Armenian midfielder, claimed that Sanchez will not be transferred to Manchester United unless Mkhitaryan gives consent to join the London club.

There are no official statements either from “Manchester United” or “Arsenal”.