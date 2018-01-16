Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 January

Ruling party to nominate presidential candidate who has “much to say, do”


YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia will nominate a person “who has things to say and to do” as a candidate for the post of president, Vice Speaker of the Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov said.

“President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has said that it will be more convincing that a presidential candidate would have great political support from both the ruling and opposition forces. We believe that the ruling power has the opportunity to present a candidate to the public and the political forces, for whom a positive agreement can exist”, he said.

He didn’t rule out that discussions over a candidate can begin during the upcoming session of the party’s executive body. “We will present the candidate within the time period under the law”, he said.




