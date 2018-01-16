Russian, Iranian FMs discuss Syrian settlement

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed the Syrian settlement and the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program during a phone conversation on January 16, the Russian foreign ministry said, TASS reports.

“The sides exchanged views on a number of vital international issues, in particular the Syrian settlement in the context of holding the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and also the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program”, the ministry said.