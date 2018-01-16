Cavusoglu again uses “leave it to historians” tormented proposal on Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is currently in Canada, has once again addressed the Armenian Genocide issue by again mentioning the “leave it to the historians” tormented proposal of Turkey, Haberler reports.

“Historic matters must be left to historians. Judicial decisions must exist for making decisions related to historic matters”, Cavusoglu said. He added that Turkey is principally against the adoption of decisions by parliaments of countries regarding genocides.