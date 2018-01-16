The Urartu-era silver cup of Lori Fortress

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Lori Berd, the medieval fortress in Armenia’s Lori province, is one of the most significant monuments of the Bronze and Iron Ages. It includes more than 1 and a half millennia of consecutive periods, starting from the early stages of the middle Bronze Age up to the decline of the Kingdom of Van.

The unique findings which were discovered during excavations of the site are important for studying not only the history of Armenia and Southern Caucasus, but also Middle East.

Senior researcher Julietta Karapetyan from the Armenian History Museum told ARMENPRESS that the silver cup stands out from the valuable findings of Lori Berd.

The cup has a chariot displayed on it, with two persons depicted on it, she said. One of the depicted people is probably the king.

Karapetyan says the scenario is known from the sculpture art of ancient Eastern times – Urartu and Assyrian times. The depicted people wear uniforms and weapons typical to the Urartians.

“The cup’s ornament is similar to ancient Eastern types by its theme and images, with the presence of Urartian and Assyrian elements”, she said.