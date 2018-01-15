Annual dinner of the Armenian organizations of France will be held under high patronage of Emanuel Macron

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. French President Emanuel Macron will participate in the annual dinner of the Co-ordination Council of Armenian organizations of France.

ARMENPRESS reports this year the dinner will take place at “Hotel du Collectionneur” on January 30. The dinner will be held under the high patronage of the French President. Macron is expected to give a speech at the dinner.

The French President, Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, Cabinet members, MPs, other high ranking French officials, Heads of French Armenian organizations and clergymen usually participate in the dinner that has already become a tradition.