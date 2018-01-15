Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

Arsenal’s Arsene Wenger seeks to acquire Henrikh Mkhitaryan


YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Head coach of London’s Arsenal Arsene Wenger wants to acquire Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan from Manchester United, according to British media.

Since Chilean Alexis Sanchez will soon leave Arsenal, Wenger sees Mkhitaryan as a substitute.

According to Wenger, Mkhitaryan can substitute Sanchez because he plays on the edges and in the sub attack lines.




