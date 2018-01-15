US doesn’t want to keep Syria’s territorial integrity, says Russia’s Lavrov

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Washington does not want to keep Syria’s territorial integrity, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said during a press conference, dedicated to the results of the Russian diplomacy’s work in the past year, TASS reports.

“The actions, we can see now, demonstrate that the United States does not want to keep territorially integrated Syria”, the minister said. “It was only yesterday that we heard a new initiative that the US wants to help the so called forces of democratic Syria to organize some border security zones. In fact, that means separation of a huge territory along the borders with Turkey and Iraq”.