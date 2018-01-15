Ruling party to commence discussions over presidential candidate

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) will begin discussions over a future candidate for president during this week, parliamentary faction leader of the HHK Vahram Baghdasaryan said.

“Currently you can’t know the names of candidates since we didn’t have discussions over this issue. When we will begin the discussions during this week and will have a decision, you will know about it”, he said.

He stressed that the time period for electing a president is February 28 – March 10, adding that most probably the election will be held March 2 in the parliament.

Asked whether or not there is clarity regarding a candidate for PM, Baghdasaryan said before presenting a candidate they must first present a presidential candidate, after which they will discuss the PM post.

Incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan’s term in office will end April 9, 2018. Until then, in accordance to the Constitution, the Parliament will elect a new president, and the government will submit its resignation after Sargsyan’s term is completed. Then, the parliament will elect a Prime Minister, who will form a new government.