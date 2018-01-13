FIFA World Cup to be brought to Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The FIFA World Cup will be brought to Armenia.

The Mundial 2018 Cup will arrive in Armenia on February 7. No other details are known yet.

The Cup will also be in Tbilisi and Baku.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup, the cup will also be on tour in 24 Russian cities.

Since 2006, the Mundial Cup is being taken on tours throughout the world cities.