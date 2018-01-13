Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

FIFA World Cup to be brought to Armenia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The FIFA World Cup will be brought to Armenia.

The Mundial 2018 Cup will arrive in Armenia on February 7. No other details are known yet.

The Cup will also be in Tbilisi and Baku.

Ahead of the 2018 World Cup, the cup will also be on tour in 24 Russian cities.

Since 2006, the Mundial Cup is being taken on tours throughout the world cities.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration