ARMENPRESS Editor-In-Chief awarded Parliament Speaker’s Certificate of Appreciation


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Editor-in-Chief of ARMENPRESS news agency Mrs. Narine Nazaryan has been awarded the certificate of appreciation of the Parliament’s Speaker.

Mrs. Nazaryan has been awarded for objective coverage of the Parliament’s activities.

Speaker Ara Babloyan personally awarded Mrs. Nazaryan during a ceremony.

 




