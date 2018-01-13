Istanbul officials hold reception dedicated to Armenian-Turkish photojournalist Ara Guler

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. District officials of Istanbul’s Uskudar organized a reception dedicated to renowned Armenian-Turkish photojournalist Ara Guler.

Spokesman of the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin attended the evening, Anadolu reports.

“His photos tell about Istanbul, Dali, Picasso”, Kalin said in his speech.

Guler said in his speech that the most important information in the world is history, because it is only through history that you can learn the past.