Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

Istanbul officials hold reception dedicated to Armenian-Turkish photojournalist Ara Guler


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. District officials of Istanbul’s Uskudar organized a reception dedicated to renowned Armenian-Turkish photojournalist Ara Guler.

Spokesman of the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin attended the evening, Anadolu reports.

“His photos tell about Istanbul, Dali, Picasso”, Kalin said in his speech.

Guler said in his speech that the most important information in the world is history, because it is only through history that you can learn the past.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration