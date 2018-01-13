NBA star Kobe Bryant to host TV show
YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. NBA superstar basketball player from the Los Angeles Lakers Kobey Bryant will become a TV show host.
Bryant will host an analytical program on ESPN, which will be called Detail.
The first show will be aired in March.
