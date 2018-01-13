Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 January

Mourinho wants to substitute Mkhitaryan with Sanchez


YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. According to English media, Manchester United is willing to acquire Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez.

According to the report, Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to substitute Armenian international Henrikh Mkhitaryan with the Arsenal attacker.

Manchester United are currently on a training camp in Dubai, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is among the team.

 




