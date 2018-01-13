Tillerson, Saudi FM to discuss Syria, Yemen

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he will discuss the situation in Syria and Yemen with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Adel al-Jubeir during their upcoming meeting in Washington, RIA Novosti reports.

“It is expected that important issues will be discussed over the region where he have joint work. This relates to both the situation in Syria, as well as the Yemen conflict, stabilizing the situation, and more broadly the fight against terrorism”, Tillerson said.