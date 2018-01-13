Turkey MP Leyla Zana stripped from mandate

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Turkish MP from the pro-Kurdish HDP party Leyla Zana has been stripped of her parliamentary mandate, Anadolu reports.

Back in 2015, during her swearing in ceremony in the parliament, Zana began her speech in Kurdish, with the “Long live peace” words, and substituted the term “Turkish people” with “People of Turkey”. Her swearing in was not accepted for the changes, and she was banned to participate in the parliamentary sessions.

In July of 2017, a committee discussed the issue of stripping Zana from her parliamentary mandate.