Robert Hovhannisyan, Karen Grigoryan debut with victories in Armenian Chess Championship

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The 78th Men’s Chess Championship and the 73rd Women’s Chess Championship kicked off in the T. Petrosyan Chess House in Yerevan.

Karen Grigoryan and Robert Hovhannisyan recorded victories in their matched. Pashikyan-Gabuzyan, Sargsyan-Petrosyan, M.Petrosyan-Martirosyan matches ended in draws.

In the women’s championship, Maria Gevorgyan, Maria Kursova, Anna Sargsyan and Siranush Ghukasyan won in their matches.

The championships will take place until January 20.

This year, Tigran Petrosyan has the highest ranking in the Championship of Armenia with 2606 points.