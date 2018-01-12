Armenian President reported on 7-year program of Armed Forces modernization

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Chaired by the President of Armenia and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Serzh Sargsyan a discussion of the 7-year program of Armed Forces modernization took place on January 12 at the administrative complex of the Defense Ministry.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President was reported on the results of the implementation of his instructions issued on October 24. It was stated that considering the existing challenges, the possible developments were predicted when developing the 2018-2024 plan, the counter-measures were outlined, and necessary conditions have been created to make the existing resources maximally efficient.

The President was also informed that the discussions of the 7-year program that kicked off on January 4 of the current year with the participation of the top military leadership continued with the participation of the legislative and executive bodies of Armenia, as well as civil society representatives and experts.

The President of the Republic highlighted the substantiated discussion of the program, emphasizing that the management efficiency of the Armed Forces and combat readiness of the troops will depend on that plan.